Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates after scoring with wide receiver George...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates after scoring with wide receiver George Pickens against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry Georgia defense and the third-ranked Bulldogs returned to their dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.

Georgia earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama in the title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. It was a little less than a month ago the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their only setback of the season.

If there was any question about whether the damage from that humbling 41-24 loss would linger, the Bulldogs answered them quickly.

Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

