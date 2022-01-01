BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A warm New Years evening-Then A much colder post New Years day

Warm for now-Temps tumble Sunday
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy New Year to all of you! Its a warm evening obn the first day of 2022. But big changes are on the way. Spotty showers will pass by through midnight. then a s the front moves through we may see a few downpours from 2am through 5 pm. With gusty winds there is a wind advisory in effect.

The Storm Prediction Center places a level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather over most of the area through Saturday, meaning a storm or two could have a downpour and strong winds. The big threat will remain to our north.

The north wind will push in plenty of cold air Sunday, taking temperatures down into the 40s and keeping them there most of the day. Overnight Sunday into Monday, look for freezing conditions on both sides of the lake with some northern areas possibly seeing a pipe-bursting freeze as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. South shore will see temps in the low to mid 30s. Get the new Christmas winter clothes ready. the cold is less than 12 hours away!

