Nicondra: Big weather changes for the New Year

By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy 2022! The first day of the year is as warm as 2021′s last, with afternoon highs in the low 80s expected. But this afternoon will be more wet, with some spotty heavy storms developing ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight.

A line of storms develops late Saturday evening and pushes past Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the overnight hours. Expect breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, with a Gale Watch over the water and Wind Advisory for much of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center places a level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather over most of the area through Saturday, meaning a storm or two could reach severe criteria with winds gusting near 60 miles per hour, hail and possible tornado development.

The north wind will push in plenty of cold air Sunday, taking temperatures down into the 40s and keeping them there most of the day. Overnight Sunday into Monday, look for freezing conditions on both sides of the lake with some northern areas possibly seeing a pipe-bursting freeze as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

