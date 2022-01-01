Pennsylvania man struck, killed in Avondale by hit-and-run driver, LSP says

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Friday (Dec. 31) by a hit-and-run driver in Avondale, Louisiana State Police said.

Mark Baer, a man from Trout Run, Pa., was identified as the victim in the incident that occurred just before 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, LSP spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said.

Baer was walking east on the right shoulder of US Hwy. 90 near West Tish Drive when a dark-colored pickup truck traveling in the same direction veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck him from behind, Stegall said. Baer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the LSP said.

The truck did not stop and continued east on the highway. Based upon evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle was a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck, likely from the model years 2012-15. The pickup truck would now have damage to its front passenger side, including the headlight, turning signal light and possibly the side mirror, state police said.

Anyone with information about the crash, the truck or its driver is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.

A dark-colored pickup truck, similar to this stock photo of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado or perhaps a GMC Sierra, is believed to have damage to its front passenger-side lights after a fatal hit-and-run incident Dec. 31 in Avondale, Louisiana State Police said. (Photo provided by Louisiana State Police)

