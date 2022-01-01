BBB Accredited Business
Runaway Juvenile Reported to NOPD Fourth District

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.
The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.

Twelve-year-old Ciniyah Hicks (pictured, black female, 5′2″, 110 pounds, brown complexion, short hair) was last seen on December 28, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m. when she left her residence and stated she was going to a neighbor’s house. Hicks has not been seen or heard from since that time. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with additional information on Ciniyah Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

