Triple shooting leaves 1 dead on New Year’s Eve afternoon, NOPD says

A triple shooting left a 27-year-old man dead and two people injured Friday (Dec. 31) at the...
A triple shooting left a 27-year-old man dead and two people injured Friday (Dec. 31) at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Prieur Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting on New Year’s Eve afternoon left a 27-year-old man dead and two other people injured, New Orleans police said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday (Dec. 31) at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Prieur Street, the NOPD said. The area in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood is not far from the operating base of the 3NG gang, which according to previous criminal indictments has for years operated a violent narcotics enterprise in the blocks surrounding Third and Galvez streets.

The NOPD has not said whether Friday’s shooting is gang-related. But according to a preliminary account of the gun violence, a group of three or four male suspects drove up and opened fire on the three victims as they stood on the street corner. The suspects fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, police said.

The three people struck by gunfire included the 27-year-old man who was transported by New Orleans EMS and died at the hospital, a 56-year-old woman who arrived for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, and a 29-year-old man who sustained a graze wound and refused treatment, the NOPD said.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

