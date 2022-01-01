BBB Accredited Business
Two-alarm fire in Lower 9th Ward quelled by NOFD

A two-alarm fire at an abandoned house at 436 Flood Street was the most severe of several...
A two-alarm fire at an abandoned house at 436 Flood Street was the most severe of several blazes fought New Year's Eve and early New Year's Day by the NOFD.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy New Year’s Eve and morning for New Orleans firefighters included having to make two stops to an abandoned two-story house in the Lower 9th Ward that became engulfed in a two-alarm blaze.

NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes said the cause of the two fires at 436 Flood St. remains under investigation, but that they occurred about an hour apart Friday night (Dec. 31) and Saturday morning (Jan. 1).

Firefighters first responded to the abandoned house around 11:40 p.m., when they extinguished what was described as a “small fire” at the property. They were called back at 12:44 a.m., when they arrived to find flames already burning through the second-story roof. A second alarm was sounded 7 minutes later, and eventually a team of 41 firefighters from 15 units brought the blaze under control by 2:21 a.m.

All told, the NOFD said it responded to six structure fires throughout New Orleans between 10:56 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 2:27 a.m. New Year’s Day, with dry weather conditions and the prevalence of illegal fireworks used by some celebrating the holiday suspected as contributing factors. Several other outdoor grass and trash fires also were extinguished overnight, the department said.

No firefighter nor civilian injuries were reported in the incidents, the NOFD said.

