Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase that ended when he smashed into a woman's SUV, injuring her outside the Fox 8 studio on Norman C. Francis Parkway.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was hospitalized and one man arrested Saturday (Jan. 1) after a chase involving Louisiana State Police ended in a violent collision outside the WVUE-Fox 8 studio in Mid-City.

Officers from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and State Police troopers said the suspect was one of two men inside a black Infiniti, which tried to escape from a traffic stop. The suspects led police on a brief chase on and off Interstate 10, then tried to escape down Norman C. Francis Parkway after encountering and turning around from a dead end.

As they raced past Xavier University on the parkway at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspect failed to see a blue SUV that had stopped ahead to properly yield to oncoming traffic. The Infiniti smashed into the back of the SUV, injuring a woman who later was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

A second suspect vehicle stopped for a man to retrieve something from the Infinity, then sped off. The driver of the Infiniti left behind was tackled and arrested by State Police.

Investigators on the scene said the suspect’s car contained narcotics. At least two firearms also were retrieved from the vehicle by police, along with what appeared to be duffel bags or backpacks collected into evidence.

The condition of the injured woman was not immediately disclosed, but one officer at the scene said her injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

