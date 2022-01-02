BBB Accredited Business
COVID-19 testing in Jefferson Parish hindered by ‘supply chain issue,’ officials say

Vehicles headed to a COVID-19 testing site dominate a lane on busy Veterans Memorial Boulevard...
Vehicles headed to a COVID-19 testing site dominate a lane on busy Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Jefferson Parish on Dec. 27, 2021.(Source: WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - COVID-19 testing in Jefferson Parish closed early Sunday (Jan. 2) because of high demand and will be unexpectedly closed in at least one location Monday because of an unspecified “supply chain issue,” officials said.

The parish government announced that Sunday’s test site at the Alario Center in Westwego was closing for the day at 11:31 a.m., “due to reaching max capacity.”

That testing site, operated by the Louisiana National Guard and Quest Diagnostics, planned to reopen Monday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or while supplies last. No pre-registration is required.

Scarce supplies also led JP officials to cancel Monday’s planned drive-through testing at Johnny Bright Playground (3401 Cleary Ave. in Metairie). A statement from the parish government said the unplanned closure of this site Monday was “due to a supply chain issue,” but did not elaborate.

Testing at Johnny Bright Playground is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to the statement. To pre-register or view test results from this site, operated by Accu Reference, visit this website.

For additional information about COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish, visit COVID.JeffParish.net or call (504) 518-4020.

