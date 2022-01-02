The Extra Point Week 17: Championship Round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

If you’re still alive in your fantasy leagues, you’ve obviously done well with your roster decision-making, and probably gotten a little lucky. But this week, we want to take luck out of the equation as much as possible and have the right lineup to win you a league championship.

Let’s begin with who to start.

START:

RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

If you’re in need at running back or flex, Seattle’s Rashaad Penny is a solid play, especially against Detroit’s 28th ranked rush defense. In the last three games, Penny’s totaled more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. No, Seattle’s offense hasn’t been great this year, but Penny’s been a bright spot lately.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Don’t overthink it with Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson against Buffalo. He is a must-start, even against a talented defense. Just look at last week. Even though the Bills got their revenge against the Patriots, New England’s Damien Harris still rushed for three touchdowns. Patterson should be a big part of the game plan, and even if Atlanta’s playing from behind, he’s also been a big part of the passing game as well. He should have a good day.

RB Sony Michel, Rams

Also at running back, you’ve got to like LA’s Sony Michel, who takes on a Ravens defense that’s been bleeding points and yards. With Darrell Henderson out, Michel is the man. Don’t buy the Cam Akers hype. Plus, if the Rams are playing with a late lead, Michell will be the one to finish the game strong. I see a 100-plus yard day and a touchdown this week.

WR Tyler Boyd, Bengals

At receiver, don’t sleep on Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd. Whether he’s on your bench or available as a pick-up in shallow leagues, Boyd should be considered as a flex starter. Fun fact, he’s only five receptions behind fellow Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and eight behind Tee Higgins. I’m guessing the Chiefs will take those two away first, leaving Boyd, who’s put together back to back games with more than 80 yards and a touchdown, to do some work out of the slot.

SIT:

QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals

As for the big name that I would seriously consider avoiding this week, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He hasn’t had a multi-touchdown game in the last three weeks. In fact, he’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns the last three weeks. Murray faces a Dallas defense that leads the league with 25 interceptions and has a strong pass rush led by Micah Parsons, who has the speed to track down the elusive Murray.

In his place, consider Mac Jones against the Jaguars, Tua Tagovailoa against Tennessee, Kirk Cousins taking on Green Bay, or even Carson Wentz, if available, against the Raiders.

