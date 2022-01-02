Hospitals welcome their first babies of 2022
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What an amazing way to bring in the new year with the birth of the first babies of 2022. Several hospitals welcomed their new babies of 2022.
Ochsner Baptist announced the birth of baby Sokunbi. He was born at 1:32 a.m. weighing nine pounds and eight ounces.
Turo Hospital announced the birth of its first baby, Alethea Fallon Goulet. She was born at 4:58 a.m. weighing seven pounds and two ounces.
