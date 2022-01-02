BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hospitals welcome their first babies of 2022

Ochsner Baptist announced the birth of baby Sokunbi
Ochsner Baptist announced the birth of baby Sokunbi(Ochsner Baptist)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What an amazing way to bring in the new year with the birth of the first babies of 2022. Several hospitals welcomed their new babies of 2022.

Ochsner Baptist announced the birth of baby Sokunbi. He was born at 1:32 a.m. weighing nine pounds and eight ounces.

Turo Hospital announced the birth of its first baby, Alethea Fallon Goulet. She was born at 4:58 a.m. weighing seven pounds and two ounces.

🎇 Happy New Year! 🎇 We are so happy to introduce Touro's New Year's baby Alethea Fallon Goulet born on Saturday,...

Posted by Touro Infirmary on Saturday, January 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD

Latest News

The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point Week 17: Championship Round
Car chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Car chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Police chase ends outside Fox 8
LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks