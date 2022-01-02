Hospitals welcome their first babies of 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What an amazing way to bring in the new year with the birth of the first babies of 2022. Several hospitals welcomed their new babies of 2022.

Ochsner Baptist announced the birth of baby Sokunbi. He was born at 1:32 a.m. weighing nine pounds and eight ounces.

Turo Hospital announced the birth of its first baby, Alethea Fallon Goulet. She was born at 4:58 a.m. weighing seven pounds and two ounces.

🎇 Happy New Year! 🎇 We are so happy to introduce Touro's New Year's baby Alethea Fallon Goulet born on Saturday,... Posted by Touro Infirmary on Saturday, January 1, 2022

