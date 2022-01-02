BBB Accredited Business
McCoy and Marcus Williams will miss Saints-Panthers with COVID-19

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will miss the Saints-Panthers contest due to COVID-19.

Other inactives for the Black and Gold: Tre’Quan Smith, Ian Book, Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, and Terron Armstead.

Cesar Ruiz is the only starting lineman (that started in the Packers opener) available for the Saints today.

The Saints and Panthers kickoff at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 8.

