Nicondra: Frigid conditions overnight

Hard freeze warning in Washington and Northern Tangipahoa parishes
Very cold Monday with more seasonable weather for the week ahead.
Very cold Monday with more seasonable weather for the week ahead.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised cold is upon us with frigid temperatures expected overnight. Lows on Monday morning will fall below freezing for most locations with 20s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Take full freeze precautions in those areas. For those concerned about pipes the rule is generally for temperatures to stay below 28 for four hours or more. If you’re pipes are wrapped for the winter you should not have issues. If you are concerned and want to trickle the water remember you only need a small trickle at the faucet farthest away from the water intake in your home. Monday during the day will still be cold with temperatures only in the 40s for highs. Tuesday morning temperatures will be similar with freezing conditions for most locations before winds turn more easterly then southerly into Wednesday allowing for a bit of a warm up before the next front.

