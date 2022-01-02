NOPD seeks suspect involved in a shooting that left an infant injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Spain Streets.

Officers say reports came in a little after 2 p.m. when a 1-year-old infant with multiple gunshot wounds was driven to a local hospital for treatment.

Neighbors in the area say they heard three distinct gunshots and then a car sped off from the area.

NOPD identified the suspect as 27-year-old Corey Davis.

If you have seen Davis or his vehicle you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.