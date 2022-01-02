BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Cold blast arrives today

Temperatures will be falling throughout Sunday.
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter is set to ring in the New Year a day late this year as falling temperatures and a blustery breeze will bring a shock to the system today.

After multiple days of record setting warmth, winter is taking its place on the calendar again. Highs have already occurred for the day and temps will continue to fall through the afternoon. Most locations will end up in the 40′s come mid to late afternoon with the wind making it feel even colder. Clouds likely linger for much of the day as any rain comes to an end.

Freeze warnings go up for tonight so make sure you protect the pets, plants and people. This is NOT a pipe freeze for any locations. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20′s on the north shore with mid 30′s expected in the city. I don’t think the East Bank touches freezing due to the warmer lake waters. Those warmer lake waters will enhance wind gusts through the overnight hours though.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures will be the way we start the work week. The temperatures will moderate as the week goes on but another cold blast arrives on Thursday.

