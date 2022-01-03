After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Staying Alive

This has not been a smooth season for the Saints. From Ida, to injures, to Covid, everything has felt difficult. Yet, through it all, here they are: 8-8 with a chance to get into the playoffs next week against their biggest rival.

In a lot of ways, Sunday’s 18-10 win over Carolina reflected that journey. They were uneven and a bit rugged. There was a lot of good and a lot of bad. They truly had to grind for everything, as nothing came easy.

Yet somehow, they battled and managed to come out on top in a game they absolutely had to have.

This team has grit; that’s the main reason why they’ll close out the regular season with something to play for.

Take Two: Cam Jordan emerges

Let me start this take with an apology to Cam Jordan. There was a time this season when yours truly believed his best days were officially behind him. Father Time, I thought, had finally gotten to 94.

Then, he faced the Tampa Bay Bucs three weeks ago. Suddenly, the Jordan we all knew emerged. Sunday was his best effort to date. He destroyed a banged up Panthers offensive line to finish with 3.5 sacks. His effort was incredible.

Jordan now has 7.5 sacks in the last three games. The best part is, his team has needed every single one of them. It’s not like Jordan is stacking sacks and padding stats in games where the team has a 25-point lead by the third quarter. No, he’s making these plays in very tight, defensive style struggles.

Again, my apologies to Jordan. The O.G. of the defensive line still has plenty of juice left.

Take Three: Two-minute drive

It’s not exactly how you draw up an ideal two-minute drive. When the Saints took over inside their own five-yard line with 1:53 left on the clock, it didn’t feel like they had much chance. Up to that point, the offense had really struggled.

Things certainly didn’t look promising on the first two plays that went nowhere.

Then, when it felt like a punt was all but a certainty, Taysom Hill found Marquez Callaway on a go route for 28 yards. From there, they suddenly shifted back into two-minute attack mode.

Then, after another connection to Callaway and two to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the Saints were in field goal range. Brett Maher eventually connected from 41 yards out to make the score 10-9 at the half.

In all, they went 72 yards on ten plays in 1:53. It was their most impressive drive of the game until…

Take Four: Touchdown drought ends

173 minutes and 38 seconds.

11.5 quarters.

Just shy of three full games.

That’s how long the Saints went between touchdowns. Once unthinkable under Sean Payton, became their recent reality.

They finally broke the seal Sunday with a third down, fourth quarter connection between Hill and Alvin Kamara. Hill ran the play fake to Kamara, who then leaked into the flat. Kamara was wide open and was not getting denied once got into the open field.

There was an overwhelming sense of relief when they finally reached paydirt. It’s certainly been a difficult stretch for the offense.

What’s truly amazing is despite going nearly three games without scoring a touchdown, they were 2-1 in those games.

Hopefully, Sunday’s score was the start of more to come.

Take Five: Other observations

The Saints finished the season 2-5 at home.

The Saints flawlessly executed the lineup-and-spike at the end of the first half when Humphrey was tackled with seven seconds left the middle of the field with no timeouts. Humphrey handed the ball to the referee as the rest of the offense swiftly lined up. Will Clapp got the snap off with three seconds left, and Hill spiked it. It was type of execution that made you realize how much they practice that exact situation.

Speaking of home, the Dome looked maybe 70% full. Plus, the energy through the first three quarters was off. The product on the field obviously had a lot to do with that.

Taysom Hill may be an imperfect quarterback. But at the end of the day, he’s now 6-2 as Saints starting quarterback. The biggest trait that comes to mind his awareness in-game of what it takes to win. For the most part, he’s done a good job with that. On Sunday, he took care of the football and made just enough throws and runs to help the offense.

The Panthers game-planned Kamara on the ground. It worked well until he popped free for a 30-yard gain to set up their lone touchdown.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a sack and the game-sealing interception on the Panthers’ final offensive drive.

So it’s either LA for the playoffs or nowhere for the Saints. Pull for the Rams next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.