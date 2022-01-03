BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. The Walmart...
Several Walmart locations to temporarily close for deep cleaning

Latest News

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
A two-alarm fire driven by gusty winds damaged or destroyed six houses early Monday (Jan. 3) on...
New Orleans East fire 010322
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Police: Girl last seen in 2019