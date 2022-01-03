Bruce: Winter feels sticks around for now-Warming trend mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The winter switch was flipped as temps feel more like early January.

Bruce: Here is a look at this mornings lows. A freezing start this morning in some areas and more freeze conditions north and west of the lake tonight. Pipes will be fine, but plants and pets need protection. pic.twitter.com/mBaDfxZr4x — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 3, 2022

The winds are starting to come down just a bit, which is good news following a gusty night. Wind chills to start Monday are in the 20s. But as we get the sun up, highs will climb into the upper 40s. That’s still cold and a shock to the system after our recent warm weather, but the bright sun should help keep you a bit warmer today.

On Tuesday morning, I think we freeze in many spots. Considering the winds will have calmed and skies remain clear, lows will dip into the 20s on the north shore with around-freezing numbers expected south of the lake. This is light freeze material, so only pets, plants and people need protection. Pipes should not be at risk.

As the week goes on, we slowly will climb out of this cold regime with upper 60s to near 70-degree weather coming back by mid-week. But another front looks to be on the way by week’s end, which will bring back the chill for Friday before what could be a wet weekend.

