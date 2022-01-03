Gator found in a Slidell resident’s driveway

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.

In the video, you can see the man spot the alligator underneath his car. Later in the video, two people came to help the man and distracted the wild gator.

The man then sat on its back in an attempt to tape the gator’s mouth closed.

The attempt was a success and the mouth of the beast was taped shut.

During the whole encounter, no one was hurt. The gator was estimated to be over 8 feet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.