BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gator found in a Slidell resident’s driveway

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.

In the video, you can see the man spot the alligator underneath his car. Later in the video, two people came to help the man and distracted the wild gator.

The man then sat on its back in an attempt to tape the gator’s mouth closed.

The attempt was a success and the mouth of the beast was taped shut.

During the whole encounter, no one was hurt. The gator was estimated to be over 8 feet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers
Gator captured in Slidell
Gator captured in Slidell
Louisiana State Police
New Orleans vehicle pursuit ends on Basin Bridge
Gator captured in Slidell
Gator captured in Slidell