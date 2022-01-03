Historic day from two former Tigers help lead the Bengals past the Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Two former LSU Tigers had historic days as the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) took down one of the best teams in the AFC in the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) 34-31 on Sunday, Jan. 2.

In the win over the Chiefs, former teammates Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase set franchise records. Chase the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft set the franchise record receiving yards in a single game with 266 on 11 catches and scoring three touchdowns. A record previously held by Bengals’ great Chad Johnson with 260 yards back in 2006 against the San Diego Chargers.

266 yards on the DEY for Ja'Marr. That's a team record for receiving yards in a game.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/s7clFfPQEY — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner also became the rookie record holder for most receiving yards in a season with 1,429 yards in the Super Bowl era with one game to play. Chase passed former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson who set the record just one season ago.

.@Real10jayy__ now holds the rookie record for most receiving yards in a season (1,429) and a single game (266) in the Super Bowl era.



He can definitely see the ball. pic.twitter.com/W0UjpNmYv6 — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2022

Chase’s former teammate and 2019 Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for a new single season franchise record for passing yards with 4,631 and passing touchdowns with 36, both records held by Andy Dalton. Burrow also became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions in back-to-back games per ESPN Stats and Info.

Over the past two games Burrow has thrown for 971 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions with a 145.6 passer rating.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the first player in NFL history with back-to-back 400 yard/4 TD/0 INT games. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2022

The Bengals also locked up their first playoff berth since 2015 with their win on Sunday and also won the AFC North title along the way.

For the season, with one game left to play Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards No. 5 in the league with 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, he has completed 70.4% of his passes which leads the NFL.

As for the rookie, Chase has 79 passes for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging 18.1 yards per reception. He ranks No. 4 in the NFL for receiving yards and leads all rookie receivers. He also leads all rookies in touchdowns and ranks No. 3 in receptions behind fellow rookies Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

