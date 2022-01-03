BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Juvenile found fatally shot in Michoud area, NOPD says

A male juvenile was found shot to death Monday (Jan. 3) in the 4000 block of Michoud Boulevard,...
A male juvenile was found shot to death Monday (Jan. 3) in the 4000 block of Michoud Boulevard, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified juvenile was found shot to death Monday morning (Jan. 3) in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

New Orleans police said the male victim’s body was found shortly before 10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Michoud Boulevard. The area is mostly industrial and near the intersection with Old Gentilly Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the NOPD said, but his age and name were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. The Walmart...
Several Walmart locations to temporarily close for deep cleaning

Latest News

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Several OMV locations remain closed due to COVID
Unknown man wanted for reportedly hitting NOPD officer with metal chair
WANTED: Man accused of hitting NOPD officer with metal chair
The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch...
Saints’ path to a playoff berth comes into focus
A two-alarm fire driven by gusty winds damaged or destroyed six houses early Monday (Jan. 3) on...
New Orleans East fire 010322