Juvenile found fatally shot in Michoud area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified juvenile was found shot to death Monday morning (Jan. 3) in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

New Orleans police said the male victim’s body was found shortly before 10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Michoud Boulevard. The area is mostly industrial and near the intersection with Old Gentilly Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the NOPD said, but his age and name were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

