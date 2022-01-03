BBB Accredited Business
LSU drops to No. 21 after suffering first loss of season

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have dropped five spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Jan. 3.

The Tigers (12-1, 0-1 SEC) fell from No. 16 to No. 21 after suffering their first loss of the season to then No. 11 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC). Auburn entered the top 10 at No. 9 in the latest rankings after taking down LSU 77-50 to open Southeastern Conference play.

LSU was off to their best start since 1999-2000 when the Tigers finished the season with a 28-6 and 12-4 in conference play.

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as they take on No. 17 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Center at 6 p.m. LSU will also unveil Dale Brown Court that night as well.

LSU is one of five teams ranked in the Top 25, they are joined by No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 18 Tennessee.

AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)

  1. Baylor (13-0)
  2. Duke (11-1)
  3. Purdue (12-1)
  4. Gonzaga (11-2)
  5. UCLA (8-1)
  6. Kansas (11-1)
  7. USC (12-0)
  8. Arizona (11-1)
  9. Auburn (12-1)
  10. Michigan State (12-2)
  11. Iowa State (12-1)
  12. Houston (12-2)
  13. Ohio State (9-2)
  14. Texas (11-2)
  15. Alabama (11-3)
  16. Providence (13-1)
  17. Kentucky (11-2)
  18. Tennessee (9-3)
  19. Villanova (9-4)
  20. Colorado State (10-0)
  21. LSU (12-1)
  22. Xavier (11-2)
  23. Wisconsin (10-2)
  24. Senton Hall (9-3)
  25. Texas Tech (10-2)

