LSU drops to No. 21 after suffering first loss of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have dropped five spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Jan. 3.

The Tigers (12-1, 0-1 SEC) fell from No. 16 to No. 21 after suffering their first loss of the season to then No. 11 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC). Auburn entered the top 10 at No. 9 in the latest rankings after taking down LSU 77-50 to open Southeastern Conference play.

LSU was off to their best start since 1999-2000 when the Tigers finished the season with a 28-6 and 12-4 in conference play.

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as they take on No. 17 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Center at 6 p.m. LSU will also unveil Dale Brown Court that night as well.

LSU is one of five teams ranked in the Top 25, they are joined by No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 18 Tennessee.

AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)

Baylor (13-0) Duke (11-1) Purdue (12-1) Gonzaga (11-2) UCLA (8-1) Kansas (11-1) USC (12-0) Arizona (11-1) Auburn (12-1) Michigan State (12-2) Iowa State (12-1) Houston (12-2) Ohio State (9-2) Texas (11-2) Alabama (11-3) Providence (13-1) Kentucky (11-2) Tennessee (9-3) Villanova (9-4) Colorado State (10-0) LSU (12-1) Xavier (11-2) Wisconsin (10-2) Senton Hall (9-3) Texas Tech (10-2)

