The LSU Tigers expectations are to win the Texas Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Opt outs for the NFL, transfers, and injuries have decimated this LSU roster. But the Tigers aren’t looking for pity, they’re focused on winning here in Houston.

“These guys have been unbelievable in this whole process. From the onset of bowl prep until now. They want to win the game. That’s the biggest piece of it. They want to win. There’s nothing about this that’s casual, or guys just going through the motions. Our expectation is to go out there and win, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said LSU interim head coach Brad Davis.

“Focus on the people that are here. Don’t let nothing stop us. That’s been the message throughout the whole team. We know what we have to do to to win this game. We got to execute it well,” said LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins.

With so much roster upheaval, the Tigers are 4.5-point underdogs to Kansas State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.