Marrero man arrested in fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run that killed Pennsylvania man in Avondale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Marrero man was arrested Sunday night (Jan. 2) in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian from Pennsylvania in Avondale on New Year’s Eve.

Philip Huffman, 41, surrendered to Louisiana State Police after tipsters led troopers to his black 2010 GMC Sierra with damage to its front passenger side. State Police said the damage was consistent with evidence collected from the Avondale highway where 62-year-old Mark Baer was struck and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

After locating the damaged truck in Marrero, troopers obtained a search warrant and towed the vehicle to the Louisiana State Police crime lab for analysis. The investigation yielded an arrest warrant for Huffman obtained through the 24th Judicial District Court, and troopers said Huffman was surrendered into custody Sunday through coordination with his attorney.

Records show Huffman was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with hit-and-run resulting in death, negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle. Huffman was awaiting his first court appearance to determine whether bond would be set.

Court records show Huffman was charged with speeding 10 mph over the 45 mph limit on the Causeway in May 2019, but the case was dismissed by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office in November 2019.

Baer, a man from Trout Run, Pa., was walking east on the right shoulder of US Hwy. 90 near West Tish Drive when a dark-colored pickup truck traveling in the same direction veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck him from behind, LSP spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said. Baer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.