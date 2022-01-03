BBB Accredited Business
Marrero Walmart to close for deep cleaning

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Another area Walmart location is temporarily closing for deep cleaning as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to surge.

On Monday, the Marrero location on LaPalco Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. It’s expected to reopen on Wed., at 6 a.m.

Last week, the Chalmette, Kenner, Tchoupitoulas, and Port Allen locations closed for deep cleaning. They have all since reopened.

The state on Monday reported over 31,000 new cases of COVID since Dec. 31. The state eclipsed 15,000 deaths and reported just over 1,100 patients in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

