Marrero Walmart to close for deep cleaning

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Another area Walmart location is temporarily closing for deep cleaning as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to surge.

On Monday, the Marrero location on LaPalco Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. It’s expected to reopen on Wed., at 6 a.m.

Last week, the Chalmette, Kenner, Tchoupitoulas, and Port Allen locations closed for deep cleaning. They have all since reopened.

The state on Monday reported over 31,000 new cases of COVID since Dec. 31. The state eclipsed 15,000 deaths and reported just over 1,100 patients in the hospital.

