BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Murder, carjackings, shootings blemish start of 2022 in New Orleans

A man was shot and later died on Michoud Boulevard Monday morning, marking the first homicide of the year in New Orleans.
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the start of the year, less than three days ago, there have been six shootings and four car-jackings in New Orleans, along with the Monday morning murder of a juvenile.

The New Orleans Police Department said shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, police were called out to the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard. A juvenile was lying near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“I look down and I seen one of my truck drivers stopped in the middle of the street. And I seen there was something on the ground,” said Reg Bouie, who was working nearby. “[The victim] couldn’t respond to what I was saying, he was just gasping for air.”

Bouie called 911, and he said first responders took about 10 minutes to arrive. During that time, the victim stopped responding.

“I’m not surprised, no I’m not surprised at all,” Bouie said. “The killing needs to stop.”

New Orleans Police have not released the name or age of the victim, pending family notification.

The killing has become the first homicide of 2022.

CRIMETRACKER

Violent crime in New Orleans showing no signs of slowing down heading into 2022

WANTED: Man accused of hitting NOPD officer with metal chair

NOPD arrest suspect for the attempted murder of 1-year-old infant

New Year’s Eve gunplay in New Orleans leaves boy shot, two teens arrested in 3 separate incidents

“I think we’re setting ourselves up for a very negative 2022,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission. ”We’ve got to reverse the trend and it’s it’s not going to reverse on it’s own. "

If you have any information on the shooting death, call NOPD or stay anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Children's Hospital in New Orleans
Children’s Hospital sees increase in COVID hospitalizations; prepares for even more cases
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
NOLA violent start to 2022
NOLA violent start to 2022
Local testing sites
Local testing sites