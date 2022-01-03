Murder, carjackings, shootings blemish start of 2022 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the start of the year, less than three days ago, there have been six shootings and four car-jackings in New Orleans, along with the Monday morning murder of a juvenile.

The New Orleans Police Department said shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, police were called out to the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard. A juvenile was lying near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“I look down and I seen one of my truck drivers stopped in the middle of the street. And I seen there was something on the ground,” said Reg Bouie, who was working nearby. “[The victim] couldn’t respond to what I was saying, he was just gasping for air.”

Bouie called 911, and he said first responders took about 10 minutes to arrive. During that time, the victim stopped responding.

“I’m not surprised, no I’m not surprised at all,” Bouie said. “The killing needs to stop.”

New Orleans Police have not released the name or age of the victim, pending family notification.

The killing has become the first homicide of 2022.

“I think we’re setting ourselves up for a very negative 2022,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission. ”We’ve got to reverse the trend and it’s it’s not going to reverse on it’s own. "

If you have any information on the shooting death, call NOPD or stay anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

