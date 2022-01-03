New Orleans vehicle pursuit ends on Basin Bridge

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are attempting to catch a second suspect who fled the scene of a vehicle pursuit that started in New Orleans.

Officials say the carjacking took place near the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 2. State Police Troop A were called to pursue the vehicle along the Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay, said LSP Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz.

The driver exited onto La. 975, the whiskey bay exit, and two people fled the vehicle. One of which has since been taken into custody, said Scrantz.

LSP, with the help of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, have set up a perimeter for the second suspect near Whiskey Bay exit now, he added.

Authorities confirmed that the interstate is not shut down, but there are police at the exit.

During the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle struck several other vehicles on I-10, but no injuries have been reported, said officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.