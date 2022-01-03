BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrest suspect for the attempted murder of 1-year-old infant

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a suspect, identified as Corey R. Davis, for the attempted murder of a 1-year-old infant. The incident occurred on January 1, at the intersection of Decatur and Spain streets.

According to reports, around 3:20 p.m., officers were notified of a 1-year-old infant with multiple gunshot wounds arriving at a local hospital. Through investigation, NOPD identified Davis, who is also the father of the victim, as the person of interest in the incident, and a warrant was later obtained for his arrest.

Davis was located by detectives at a location in the Fifth District. He was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, and theft of a motor vehicle.

“This is another unfortunate incidence of violence in our city that was found to be domestic in nature, and also where a child – in this case, a 1-year-old infant shot by his own father –  was the victim of a tragic, senseless, and violent crime,” Ferguson said. “As I’ve said before, practicing self-responsibility and implementing proper conflict resolution skills can help to avoid tragic situations like this.”

Anyone with any more information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267.

