BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints path to a playoff berth comes into focus

The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch...
The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If the Saints want to clinch their fifth straight playoff berth, they’ll need to beat the Falcons on the road, and get a little help from the L.A. Rams.

New Orleans (8-8) will make the postseason with a win in their finale, and a Niners (9-7) loss at the Rams.

The other six playoff berths in the NFC have been clinched. San Francisco and New Orleans are fighting for the last spot.

The Saints game in Atlanta was moved from a 12 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The Saints-Falcons contest will be taking place simultaneously with the Niners-Rams matchup.

If the Saints do make the playoffs, they’ll enter “the tournament” as the 7-seed in the NFC. They would take on the 2-seed, the Los Angeles Rams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
Dillan Burton, 7
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers
Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.
Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) line up for a...
McCoy and Marcus Williams will miss Saints-Panthers with COVID-19
Panthers at Saints
Sittin' down with Sean: Jordan Mills