Saints path to a playoff berth comes into focus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If the Saints want to clinch their fifth straight playoff berth, they’ll need to beat the Falcons on the road, and get a little help from the L.A. Rams.

New Orleans (8-8) will make the postseason with a win in their finale, and a Niners (9-7) loss at the Rams.

The other six playoff berths in the NFC have been clinched. San Francisco and New Orleans are fighting for the last spot.

The Saints game in Atlanta was moved from a 12 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The Saints-Falcons contest will be taking place simultaneously with the Niners-Rams matchup.

If the Saints do make the playoffs, they’ll enter “the tournament” as the 7-seed in the NFC. They would take on the 2-seed, the Los Angeles Rams.

