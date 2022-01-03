BBB Accredited Business
Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers

Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.
Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.(Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are back to a .500 record, but it didn’t come easy. The Saints slogged and struggled for the three quarters, finally in the fourth they found their footing to grab a victory over Carolina, 18-10.

The Saints will enter Week 18 with an 8-8 record. They’ll be on the road at Atlanta (7-9). The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to Buffalo.

The Saints only found the end zone once in the contest. That came courtesy of Taysom Hill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. Their connection was the winning margin, extending New Orleans advantage to 18-10.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson sealed the win with an interception of Sam Darnold.

Hill went 17-of-28 passing for 222 yards, with the one touchdown pass. He also rushed for 48 yards.

Brett Maher connected on four field goals on the afternoon.

Cam Jordan registered 3.5 sacks for the Black and Gold defense.

