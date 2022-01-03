Two-alarm fire damages 6 homes in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire damaged six homes in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard in New Orleans East early Monday (Jan. 3), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

