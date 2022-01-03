BBB Accredited Business
Two-alarm fire damages 6 homes in New Orleans East

A two-alarm fire damaged six homes in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard in New Orleans East...
A two-alarm fire damaged six homes in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard in New Orleans East early Monday (Jan. 3), the New Orleans Fire Department said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire damaged six homes in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard in New Orleans East early Monday (Jan. 3), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

