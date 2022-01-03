BBB Accredited Business
WANTED: Man accused of hitting NOPD officer with metal chair

Unknown man wanted for reportedly hitting NOPD officer with metal chair
Unknown man wanted for reportedly hitting NOPD officer with metal chair(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man wanted for allegedly hitting a cop with a chair.

Police say the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

The man armed himself with a metal chair and struck a fully uniformed NOPD officer before fleeing, police say. The officers sustained minor injuries.

Police did not say what lead up to the attack.

Police believe the man is approximately 21 years old, 5-foot-11, with a medium build. He is wanted for the battery of a police officer.

If you have any information for police, call 504-658-6030 or Crime Stoppers.

