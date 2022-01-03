Zack: A cold start to the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter blew in with a vengeance to round out the holiday weekend and it will set the stage for a cold start to the first work week of 2022.

The winds are starting to come down just a bit which is certainly good news following a gusty night of weather. Wind chills to start your Monday are in the 20′s but as we get the sun up, highs will climb into the upper 40′s. That’s still cold and a shock to the system after what we have been experiencing but the bright sun should help keep you a bit warmer today!

Tuesday morning I still think we freeze in many spots. Considering the winds will have calmed and skies remain clear, lows will dip into the 20′s on the north shore with around freezing numbers expected south of the lake. This is light freeze material so only pets, plants and people need protection. NO pipes!

Slowly as the week goes on we climb out of this cold regime with upper 60′s to near 70 degree weather coming back mid week. Another front looks to be on the way by week’s end which will bring back the chill for Friday before possibly a wet weekend in weather.

