BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 New Orleans drivers killed Monday night in separate crashes, LSP says

Separate crashes claimed the lives of two New Orleans residents Monday night (Jan. 3), the...
Separate crashes claimed the lives of two New Orleans residents Monday night (Jan. 3), the Louisiana State Police said(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Separate traffic accidents two hours apart claimed the lives of two New Orleans drivers Monday night (Jan. 3), according to Louisiana State Police.

A two-car crash just after 6 p.m. in Plaquemines Parish claimed the life of 47-year-old Christie Thomas. And a single-vehicle wreck in Algiers left 44-year-old Andre Garel dead just after 8 p.m., the agency said.

Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for Troop B of the State Police, said Thomas was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra south on Louisiana Hwy. 39. For reasons still under investigation, Thomas vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2012 Honda Accord.

Stegall said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene from injuries sustained upon impact. The driver of the Honda, whose identity has not been disclosed, was properly restrained but still sustained “critical” injuries and was hospitalized. The LSP said impairment was not suspected with either driver, but routine toxicological testing will be completed as part of the investigation.

Garel died about two hours later in Algiers on the westbound side of US 90B, the Westbank Expressway.

Stegall said Garel was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control. His pickup truck struck the left bridge rail near the General De Gaulle Drive exit ramp before veering to the right across two lanes and smashing into the right bridge rail.

Garel died at a hospital, State Police said, and it was unknown whether he had been properly restrained or was driving while impaired. The crash remains under investigation with toxicology reports also pending, Stegall said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Happy Perihelion Day!
Perihelion Day - Today the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun
The identities of New Orleans' final four fatal shooting victims of 2021 were revealed Tuesday...
Final 4 fatal shooting victims of 2021 identified by New Orleans coroner
Alonna England
Arrest made in crash that killed woman remembered as hero for organ donation
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, it's time to pull for the Rams