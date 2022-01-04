2 New Orleans drivers killed Monday night in separate crashes, LSP says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Separate traffic accidents two hours apart claimed the lives of two New Orleans drivers Monday night (Jan. 3), according to Louisiana State Police.

A two-car crash just after 6 p.m. in Plaquemines Parish claimed the life of 47-year-old Christie Thomas. And a single-vehicle wreck in Algiers left 44-year-old Andre Garel dead just after 8 p.m., the agency said.

Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for Troop B of the State Police, said Thomas was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra south on Louisiana Hwy. 39. For reasons still under investigation, Thomas vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2012 Honda Accord.

Stegall said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene from injuries sustained upon impact. The driver of the Honda, whose identity has not been disclosed, was properly restrained but still sustained “critical” injuries and was hospitalized. The LSP said impairment was not suspected with either driver, but routine toxicological testing will be completed as part of the investigation.

Garel died about two hours later in Algiers on the westbound side of US 90B, the Westbank Expressway.

Stegall said Garel was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control. His pickup truck struck the left bridge rail near the General De Gaulle Drive exit ramp before veering to the right across two lanes and smashing into the right bridge rail.

Garel died at a hospital, State Police said, and it was unknown whether he had been properly restrained or was driving while impaired. The crash remains under investigation with toxicology reports also pending, Stegall said.

