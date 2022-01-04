BBB Accredited Business
Reward offered, march for justice held after 7-year-old’s murder

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The investigation into the killing of a 7-year-old in Algiers continues.

Officials on Tuesday offered $5,000 for information that leads to the capture and arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing Dillan Burton.

Dillan Burton reward
Dillan Burton reward(CrimeStoppers)

The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Burton died at a hospital. A donation drive to assist the family with funeral expenses has been established here on the GoFundMe website.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.

New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a...
New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on its back in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of 7-year-old Dillan Burton in Algiers.(Photo provided by NOPD)

Friends, family, and community members organized a march for justice in the case.

If you have information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

