Reward offered, march for justice held after 7-year-old’s murder
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The investigation into the killing of a 7-year-old in Algiers continues.
Officials on Tuesday offered $5,000 for information that leads to the capture and arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing Dillan Burton.
The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
Burton died at a hospital. A donation drive to assist the family with funeral expenses has been established here on the GoFundMe website.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.
Friends, family, and community members organized a march for justice in the case.
CRIMETRACKER
Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car
‘It sounded like fireworks’: Algiers community heartbroken by death of seven-year-old
If you have information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.