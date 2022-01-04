Reward offered, march for justice held after 7-year-old’s murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The investigation into the killing of a 7-year-old in Algiers continues.

Officials on Tuesday offered $5,000 for information that leads to the capture and arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing Dillan Burton.

Dillan Burton reward (CrimeStoppers)

The young girl was riding in a car with her mother and a sibling Sunday (Dec. 26) when she was shot in the back by a bullet that pierced the car at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street around 8:43 p.m., NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Burton died at a hospital. A donation drive to assist the family with funeral expenses has been established here on the GoFundMe website.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on the back.

New Orleans police are seeking this newer model white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a bed cover on its back in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of 7-year-old Dillan Burton in Algiers. (Photo provided by NOPD)

Friends, family, and community members organized a march for justice in the case.

Makeisha Burton, Dillan’s mother, emotional as she addresses the crowd.



“This is my baby, this is my child. This is not okay…” @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7zafCMcwxl — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 4, 2022

CRIMETRACKER

Family members identify 7-year-old shot, killed in mother’s car

‘It sounded like fireworks’: Algiers community heartbroken by death of seven-year-old

If you have information, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.