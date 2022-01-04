Bruce: Up and down temps over the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we finally see some cold fronts moving south, every few days will be colder then warmer then back to colder.

It remains chilly today, but a warming trend begins today as winds shift to the east and eventually southeast. . After a near-freezing start in many spots, highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few clouds may interrupt an otherwise blue sky, but it’s going to be a quiet weather day.

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of quiet weather, though it will be a bit warmer. Highs jump into the upper 60s before we possibly break the 70-degree mark on Thursday. But later Thursday also brings our next cold front, so get ready for another drop in temperatures to go along with a small rain chance.

Bruce: Buckle up! We will see several up and down temperature days as we go through next Monday. Cold to warm and back to cold! pic.twitter.com/0q1ag9aeOG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 4, 2022

This weekend brings some storm chances with a warmer breeze developing. That warming trend also doesn’t last long, with a cold blast coming next Monday.

