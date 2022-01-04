BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.

The CDC also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.

The CDC’s decisions followed moves by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The FDA also approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The CDC has not announced a recommendation about that, but a CDC expert advisory committee is expected to take up the matter during a meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Between Saturday and Monday, nearly 3,000 flights had been canceled across the United States,...
US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Happy Perihelion Day!
Perihelion Day - Today the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
The identities of New Orleans' final four fatal shooting victims of 2021 were revealed Tuesday...
Final 4 fatal shooting victims of 2021 identified by New Orleans coroner