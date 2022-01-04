BBB Accredited Business
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, time to pull for the Rams

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Admit it, New Orleans, a month ago, you thought the Saints’ playoff hopes were dead in the water.

After that ugly home loss to the Cowboys – the Saints’ fifth straight at that point – you’d abandoned hope and were ready to call it a season and start thinking about the NFL draft.

Well, thankfully, the Saints refused to do likewise.

They weathered the storm and somehow managed to win three of their next four games. And now, here they are, their postseason hopes still flickering, with one game to play in the season.

The path now is simple: beat the Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta … and hope the Rams do the same to the 49ers out on the West Coast.

I know it might be difficult to root for L.A. in any sport. old-school fans remember when the Rams were the Saints’ main NFC West division rivals.

And many of you haven’t forgiven them for stealing the NFC championship game from the Saints three years ago. And then there’s the whole Anthony Davis-to-the-Lakers fiasco from a years ago.

But this is no time to dwell on the past. The Saints’ future depends on the Rams’ success. at least for this week, that is.

Because if both the Saints and Rams win on Sunday, they’ll meet again one week later in the wild card playoffs.

And then you can put away those blue and gold pompoms for good … and go back to chanting “beat L.A.” … to your heart’s content.

But for now, everyone in New Orleans needs to pull for the Rams, no matter how dirty it makes you feel.

