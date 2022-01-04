Final 4 fatal shooting victims of 2021 identified by New Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The identities of the last four people fatally shot in New Orleans in 2021 were revealed Tuesday (Jan. 4) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The two 19-year-old men found fatally shot Dec. 30 were Melvin Meredith and Michael Florent. New Orleans police said they were found dead just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of South Clark Street in Mid-City.

Three people were struck in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Eve afternoon on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Prieur Street at the edge of the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood. The 27-year-old man killed in that 1 p.m. attack was identified as Kenyon Coston.

And less than 90 minutes later, another New Year’s Eve afternoon shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Gert Town. Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said Corey Brown was the victim of that fatal shooting in the 7900 block of Oleander Street. Brown was found shot in the back and died at a hospital, the NOPD said.

