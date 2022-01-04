BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Final 4 fatal shooting victims of 2021 identified by New Orleans coroner

The identities of New Orleans' final four fatal shooting victims of 2021 were revealed Tuesday...
The identities of New Orleans' final four fatal shooting victims of 2021 were revealed Tuesday (Jan. 4) by the Orleans Parish Coroner's office.(Source: Raycom)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The identities of the last four people fatally shot in New Orleans in 2021 were revealed Tuesday (Jan. 4) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The two 19-year-old men found fatally shot Dec. 30 were Melvin Meredith and Michael Florent. New Orleans police said they were found dead just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of South Clark Street in Mid-City.

Three people were struck in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Eve afternoon on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Prieur Street at the edge of the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood. The 27-year-old man killed in that 1 p.m. attack was identified as Kenyon Coston.

And less than 90 minutes later, another New Year’s Eve afternoon shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Gert Town. Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said Corey Brown was the victim of that fatal shooting in the 7900 block of Oleander Street. Brown was found shot in the back and died at a hospital, the NOPD said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Happy Perihelion Day!
Perihelion Day - Today the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun
Alonna England
Arrest made in crash that killed woman remembered as hero for organ donation
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, it's time to pull for the Rams
Portions of a wharf in Algiers were destroyed Monday night (Jan. 3) by a two-alarm fire brought...
Two-alarm wharf fire in Algiers extinguished by New Orleans firefighters