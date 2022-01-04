BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hundreds line up to buy flower-based smokable medical marijuana in Baton Rouge

For the first time ever, the smokable version of medical marijuana is available for patients...
For the first time ever, the smokable version of medical marijuana is available for patients across Louisiana.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time ever, the smokable version of medical marijuana is available for patients across Louisiana.

The new law expanding the types of medical pot available in our state is now in full effect.

The folks over at Capitol Wellness Solutions on Picardy saw close to 500 people on their first day being able to sell the flower-based smokable medical marijuana.

Which a lot of their customers have been waiting a long time for.

It’s one of the 9 dispensaries across the state now able to sell raw smokable medical marijuana.

RELATED LINK: Smokable medical marijuana now available for Louisiana patients

“So many patients have asked for this day, and I’m just so thankful that we could provide this medication to them,” said Randy Mire, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Capitol Wellness Solutions.

The wait was long as expected because of the high demand.

“It was a really long process, basically we just waited in line outside, checked in, got what we needed, and then waited in another waiting room, and yeah that was it,” said Grant Turner, a medical marijuana user.

“Yeah, the process was easy, it’s just a lot of people with their medical card who want flowers,” said Raymond King, a medical marijuana user.

Inside the facility, it’s just like a pharmacy, filled with technicians and pharmacists.

They dispense the preferred version of the drug, including the newly available flower form, for approved patients with certain medical conditions like cancer, seizure disorders, or PTSD.

The state’s dispensaries have been selling medical marijuana in liquids, topical applications, inhalers, and edible gummies.

So how does this process work if you qualify?

“So a patient walks in, they chose whether they want to sit with a pharmacist or not. If they want to sit with a pharmacist they go into a counseling room. We go through everything with them, to the standard use, to their diagnosis, how they could benefit from medical marijuana, and then we get them pretty quick after that. Once the pharmacist visits with them, we pass it to the back in the pharmacy and they process the labels, and we like to get the patients on their way,” said Mire.

Marijuana is grown at LSU and Southern and is regulated by the state.

Prices vary between different strains and size amounts that you order.

“I have chronic pain, I have an immune deficiency that I use them for infusion sickness once weekly, I also have migraines, I have muscle spasms,” said Angela Broussard, a medical marijuana user, and advocate.

Broussard says she became medically dependent on opioids for 13 years to treat her conditions until she started using medical marijuana in 2019.

“While everybody else just gets up and goes to work, we have these things we have to deal with every day, multiple times a day. So the medical marijuana really helps just keep it under control, where you can have a little bit of a life again somewhat,” said Broussard.

If you have been previously diagnosed with a qualifying condition or you suffer from one, you are most likely eligible for a Louisiana Medical Marijuana Card.

Once again, you just have to get a doctor to review your conditions, and recommend marijuana as part of your treatment plan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Happy Perihelion Day!
Perihelion Day - Today the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun
The identities of New Orleans' final four fatal shooting victims of 2021 were revealed Tuesday...
Final 4 fatal shooting victims of 2021 identified by New Orleans coroner
Alonna England
Arrest made in crash that killed woman remembered as hero for organ donation
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, it's time to pull for the Rams
Portions of a wharf in Algiers were destroyed Monday night (Jan. 3) by a two-alarm fire brought...
Two-alarm wharf fire in Algiers extinguished by New Orleans firefighters