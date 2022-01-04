LSU looking to erase the bad taste of 2021 season with victory in the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX (WVUE) - 2021 has been a year to forget for the Purple and Gold. Ed Orgeron out as head coach, transfers, opt outs, it’s no doubt been a tough season. But the narrative can change starting Tuesday night in the Texas Bowl.

“Absolutely. The practices alone are worth their wait in gold. You look at the guys who haven’t gone through bowl preparation. They haven’t played since Thanksgiving. So for us it’s a chance to keep our players in shape, engaged, keep them together. I think in terms of building that team aspect. Them being together is the only way you can do that. What this has been more than anything for us, it’s been a bridge to help us through this transition. So what’s normal for our guys is playing football. So they don’t have time to focus on any of the noise or distractions going on outside of our program. Right now, we have a really talented Kansas State team that wants to beat us. We have to put all our energy in preparing to beat them. That’s the only thing right now we’re focused on,” said interim coach Brad Davis.

Brian Kelly will not coach in this game, it’s all on Brad Davis. After the contest, Davis will focus solely on the offensive line.

