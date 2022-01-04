BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU looking to erase the bad taste of 2021 season with victory in the Texas Bowl

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (WVUE) - 2021 has been a year to forget for the Purple and Gold. Ed Orgeron out as head coach, transfers, opt outs, it’s no doubt been a tough season. But the narrative can change starting Tuesday night in the Texas Bowl.

“Absolutely. The practices alone are worth their wait in gold. You look at the guys who haven’t gone through bowl preparation. They haven’t played since Thanksgiving. So for us it’s a chance to keep our players in shape, engaged, keep them together. I think in terms of building that team aspect. Them being together is the only way you can do that. What this has been more than anything for us, it’s been a bridge to help us through this transition. So what’s normal for our guys is playing football. So they don’t have time to focus on any of the noise or distractions going on outside of our program. Right now, we have a really talented Kansas State team that wants to beat us. We have to put all our energy in preparing to beat them. That’s the only thing right now we’re focused on,” said interim coach Brad Davis.

Brian Kelly will not coach in this game, it’s all on Brad Davis. After the contest, Davis will focus solely on the offensive line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

LSU is 6-6 on the season.
LSU trying to get back on track starting with the Texas Bowl
LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly adds La. Tech’s Joe Sloan as new QB coach
LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13)
Jontre Kirklin gets lots of work at QB for LSU during Texas Bowl preps
Both LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and LSU guard Eric Gaines will play on national TV in...
LSU to soak up national spotlight Tuesday night