Parade of cold fronts this week

Some rain possible
Some rain possible
Some rain possible
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quick warm-up over the next couple of days will not last long. The next front arrives on Thursday. Only a few showers are possible with the front as temperatures take a dive again by late in the day.

Friday will be cool with a light freeze possible away from the lake and highs in the 50s.

Another very fast warm-up takes place over the weekend with highs returning the 70s and the chance for showers or maybe even a few storms. Another cold front moves across the area on Sunday into Monday bringing cooler yet typical weather for early January.

