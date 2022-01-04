BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) - Difficulty in filling many service jobs is leaving hotels scrambling to provide room service, and some companies are using robots to do the work.

A hotel in California is using the Relay Robot designed by Savioke to handle room service at the hotel.

“They’re in this kind of crunch mode where the higher paid staff are filling in for things that frankly robots can do,” Savioke CEO Steve Cousins said.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator and once inside, it can press the destination floor.

A common job for the robot is delivering soft drinks to guests.

Once it gets to the room, it calls the guest to announce its arrival.

The robot opens its compartment door and the requested soft drink is there for the guest to grab.

“You don’t have to tip it. You know, there’s no obligation. There’s no handout, and you don’t even have to get dressed for it,” Cousins said.

The robot has reduced room service wait time from 30 minutes down to five minutes in many cases.

It also reduces COVID-19 anxiety.

“There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being. It’s more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone,” Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

People have had to use their car door to shield themselves as they relieve themselves on the...
AUDIO: Stranded motorist on Va. interstate : People have relieved themselves
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell in the past, it's time to pull for the Rams
David Bowie's song catalog sells for $250 million. (Source: BMG via CNN Newsource)
Bowie catalog sells for $250M
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for...
Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids