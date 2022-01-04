Two-alarm wharf fire in Algiers extinguished by New Orleans firefighters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Portions of a wharf in Algiers were destroyed Monday night (Jan. 3) in a two-alarm fire brought under control by New Orleans firefighters at 10:20 p.m.

The NOFD said 55 firefighters from 18 units were brought to bear on the stubborn blaze, which first was reported at 8:39 p.m. Fire crews ran hose lines across the Mississippi River levee in their efforts to reach the fire, which the NOFD said was partially blocked by trees and marshland.

The damaged wharf extended from near the intersection of Patterson Road and Wiltz Street, according to NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes. It was unclear whether any vessels were burned, but the department said barges docked in front of the burning wharf partially restricted efforts from the Port of New Orleans’ fireboat Gen. Kelley to spray water streams that could reach the flames.

No injuries were reported during the firefighting effort, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the NOFD said.

