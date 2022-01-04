BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More cold fronts on the way

A small warming trend will occur the next day or so ahead of another cold front.
Next 7 Day Temp Trend
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold fronts are finally starting to show up consistently in the upcoming forecast which is certainly a big change from that crazy warm December we just had.

Cold remains the weather story on this Tuesday but we are beginning our warming trend today. After a near freezing start in many spots, highs will climb nicely into the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees. A few clouds may interrupt an otherwise blue sky but outside of that, it’s going to be a quiet weather day.

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of quiet weather although it will be a bit warmer. Highs jump into the upper 60′s before we possibly break the 70 degree mark Thursday. Thursday is our next cold front though so get ready for another drop in temperatures to go along with a small rain chance.

This weekend brings some storm chances with a warmer breeze developing. That warming trend also doesn’t last all that long with a cold blast incoming for next Monday.

