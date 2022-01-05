BBB Accredited Business
Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office

By KING Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENT, Wash. (KING) - An assistant police chief in Washington was disciplined for displaying Nazi insignia on his office door.

The display was reported in September 2020, and Assistant Chief Derek Kammerzell was suspended for two weeks.

A photo shows a Nazi insignia placed above his name on his office door. In addition to the display, there are allegations that he made jokes about the Holocaust.

According to internal affairs documents, some in the police department would refer to Kammerzell as the “German general” because of his last name and ancestry.

When he was questioned about the Nazi insignia, he allegedly said, “I stuck it on my door as part of this ongoing joke.”

“The insignia that this gentleman put on his door was an SS insignia, and the SS insignia is a symbol of hatred and bigotry that we as a community hope that the police are stamping out instead of fostering,” Karen Treiger said.

Treiger is a volunteer in Seattle’s Jewish community and an author who has shared her own family’s Holocaust story.

She said she wants Kammerzell to know that the symbols he had on display are a reminder of pain.

“If we don’t recognize the symbols of hatred ... it normalizes it, and I would like him to know that that’s not the world that I want to live in,” Treiger said.

Internal affairs documents reported that Kammerzell was ordered to go through cultural sensitivity training and has returned to work.

According to city documents, he verbally apologized during his pre-disciplinary hearing.

He did not respond to KING’s request to be interviewed.

The mayor of Kent City, Washington, is calling for Kammerzell’s resignation.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

