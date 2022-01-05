BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

BR fourth-grader suspended for refusing to wear mask

University Laboratory School
University Laboratory School(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nine-year-old has been suspended from University Lab, a school located on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, after refusing to wear a mask inside his fourth grade classroom.

The student was suspended Tuesday, Jan. 4, the first day students were back in the classroom following the holiday break.

The boy’s father, Kyle Robichaux, said he stands behind his son’s decision. He added that he believes it is “buffoonish” for students to be required to wear masks in the classroom while thousands are allowed to gather inside the nearby Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) for basketball games where no masks are required. Nearly 12,000 fans were inside the PMAC Tuesday night to watch the LSU men’s basketball team play against Kentucky. The vast majority of those fans were not wearing a mask.

The paid attendance for No. 21 LSU men's basketball hosting No. 16 Kentucky in the Pete...
The paid attendance for No. 21 LSU men's basketball hosting No. 16 Kentucky in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, was 11,808.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

University Lab recently informed parents that when classes resumed this week, students would be required to wear masks inside classrooms as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“We have decided that our children own their own face,” said Robichaux. “All the kids from the Lab School could have easily gone to the PMAC last night and sat elbow-to-elbow without a mask, yet we are requiring them to wear them in the classroom.”

In an email to the student’s parents, Lab School Director Kevin George said the student was being suspended for three days for violating the mask policy. In the email, he reminds the parents that they were previously advised that their son “could not remain on campus and refuse to obey a teacher’s directive regarding the mask mandate.”

“A student refusing to follow our mask mandate is a safety concern and would disrupt our campus,” the email from George also stated.

“At this point, everyone knows that his mask mandate is farce. I am not going to teach my children to obey policies that lack rational thought,” explained Robichaux.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

Two more area Walmart stores announced sudden closures Wednesday for sanitization to begin...
Walmart stores in Metairie, Kenner close for sanitization
Peter Bowen
City official fired following unpaid suspension related to drunk driving arrest
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court announced Wednesday (Jan. 5) that it would suspend jury...
Orleans Parish criminal, civil courts suspend jury trials until March over COVID-19 fears
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy