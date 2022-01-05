Bruce: Weather for everyone-warm-cold and mild next 7 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next 7 days will feature weather for everyone. We will experience temps all over the board. Tonight will be comfy cool with lows in the 58-62° range.

Bruce: A forecast that will please everyone. We will have temps all over the next 7 days. Warm-mild and cold. Check out the next 7 days for your favorite temperature. Rain chances ramp up for the weekend with that cold front. pic.twitter.com/WsKZPboEvc — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 5, 2022

Tomorrow look for another big change with a cold front late in the afternoon. The day starts off on a warm note with temperatures jumping into the low 70s early. Take along a jacket though as there will be another quick drop in temperatures late in the day. There won’t be much in the way of rain as we’ve seen little moisture return ahead of the front.

Friday will be another cold day with 30s to start and highs only in the 50s. The chill doesn’t last long as we warm up again going into the weekend ahead of another cold front. Expect better rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The next front should move in late Sunday and keep cooler weather around for a few more days.

