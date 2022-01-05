City official fired following unpaid suspension related to drunk driving arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has fired its deputy chief administrative officer assigned to overseeing short-term rentals.

Peter Bowen was dismissed from the position on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to City Hall spokesperson Beau Tidwell.

Bowen had been suspended without pay since being arrested for drunk driving back in December.

