BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

City official fired following unpaid suspension related to drunk driving arrest

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has fired its deputy chief administrative officer assigned to overseeing short-term rentals.

Peter Bowen was dismissed from the position on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to City Hall spokesperson Beau Tidwell.

Bowen had been suspended without pay since being arrested for drunk driving back in December.

READ MORE City official placed on unpaid suspension following drunk driving arrest

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

Two more area Walmart stores announced sudden closures Wednesday for sanitization to begin...
Walmart stores in Metairie, Kenner close for sanitization
University Laboratory School
BR fourth-grader suspended for refusing to wear mask
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court announced Wednesday (Jan. 5) that it would suspend jury...
Orleans Parish criminal, civil courts suspend jury trials until March over COVID-19 fears
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy