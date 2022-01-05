BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters investigating cause of residential blaze in Covington

Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they...
Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they arrived, a fully involved residential fire was in progress.(Covington FD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters in Covington are working to investigate the cause of a blaze that occurred at a residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they arrived, a fully involved residential fire was in progress.

Firefighters say the blaze was brought under control in about 25 minutes after arrival.

