Firefighters investigating cause of residential blaze in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters in Covington are working to investigate the cause of a blaze that occurred at a residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they arrived, a fully involved residential fire was in progress.

Firefighters say the blaze was brought under control in about 25 minutes after arrival.

