Firefighters investigating cause of residential blaze in Covington
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters in Covington are working to investigate the cause of a blaze that occurred at a residence on Tuesday afternoon.
Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they arrived, a fully involved residential fire was in progress.
Firefighters say the blaze was brought under control in about 25 minutes after arrival.
